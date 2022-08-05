Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6th

Photo of stack of books Photo by Tom Hermans (Unsplash)

The first ever Local Lit Fest by book store Shelf Life will be taking place on August the 6th from 12-4pm at the Cuyahoga Falls Pavilion. Thirteen local authors will be in attendance with books available for purchase. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet local authors.

Here is a list of the local authors and their books that will be available for purchase:

Christy Coccia – Beach Day With My Mommies Michael Gershe – The Magic of Life

Michael Haase- School of Fish; Izzy, Her Dada and a Demon Named Ned

Megan Higgins – My Super Special Magic Shoes

MaggyGrace Howe & Susan Bagby - The Magical Future Song Book; The Magical Future

Amanda Kowalsky- The Garbage Bandits and the Attack of the Trash

Mary Meyer- Lyla’s Encore

Sharon Moreland Myers- The First One Hundred Buildings Still Standing in Cuyahoga Falls; The First 100 House in Silver Lake; The War of 1812 in Northern Ohio; Prohibition in Summit County; Akron Summit County Hotels Over the Years; The Town Crier 1941-1942, Kenneth Nichols, Akron Beacon Journal

Patricia Miller- Joshua: Life After Theos; Joshua: Breaking Free; Joshua: Between Two Worlds; Mysterious Tales of the Unexplained Vol 1; Mysterious Tales of the Unexplained Vol II

Barbara Marie Minney – If There’s No Heaven; Poetry Chapbook

Mark Morelli – Effwords; Rearview; Tales of Zoalmont and the Melancholy Fringe

Art Reed- Track Star

Jim Woods – Bite the Bullet

photo with event information Photo by Danielle Sawat of Shelf Life

There will also be a variety of other events at the Local Lit Fest.

For example, local authors will be doing children’s book readings from 2pm-3pm. Shelf Life will have free children's books and crafts (while supplies last). Mark Morelli will be performing typewriter haiku.

Olive Persimmon will have a letter writing station and also be sharing public speaking coaching information. Jim Woods will be sharing information to help attendees write their own book.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from several vendors including Kind Cakes, Humble Mornings Coffee Co. and The Gourmet Popper.

For every book purchased, customers will be entered to win raffle baskets from local Cuyahoga Falls businesses such as Hope Soap, The Workz, The Gourmet Popper and much more. The proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Bright Star Books.

You can find more info about this event at ShelfLifeBookstore.com.