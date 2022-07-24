New stimulus proposal would give families thousands in Oklahoma

photo of money laid out Photo by Jean Beaufort (Creative Commons)

As prices keep to go up, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child.

Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.

How much it costs to live in Oklahoma City

Currently in Oklahoma City, the estimated monthly costs are $3,104 without rent. Rent for a three-bedroom apartment averages $1,116. With average costs of over $4,200 per month in Oklahoma City, that means that many families are struggling right now if they make the average salary of $3,585. The numbers simply do not add up, as the expenses are over $1,000 more than average amount of income.

So this new program could potentially really help families with rising costs. Let's look at a quick example of how this program helps families. In this example, assume that you are a married couple with two children, ages three and nine. If this family earns a combined income of $38,990, under the Family Security Act 2.0, this same family would receive $9,359, which is an increase of $7,041 over what they would currently receive.

The Family Security Act is still in the proposal stage, so it will wait upon a vote to see if it becomes law.

What are your thoughts about this new proposal?

Please let me know in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.