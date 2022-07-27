Billions in stimulus dollars available in Illinois

photo of money in hand Photo by Jinyun (Unsplash)

Would a financial boost help you out right now during this time of inflation? Did you know that billions of dollars are available to you in Illinois?

Here's how it works. The money comes from the federal government and then is trickled down to various agencies on the state and local level. I know this sounds a little too good to be true, but I promise it's not. The key is to apply for this money otherwise it may not be available in the future. If you are a homeowner, here are some steps you can take.

What Homeowners Can Do

So what are your options if you own your home? Well, the first thing you can do is visit this website from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and it shows you everything you need to get ready to apply for assistance. Now if you know that your situation is short-term and temporary, you can visit this webpage to help assist you. If you know that your situation is more long-term, you can go here .

If you decide to apply, you'll need some detailed information such as your monthly mortgage statement, information about any other mortgages on your home, two recent pay stubs (or a quarterly profit and loss statement for those self-employed), and more.

Programs For Renters

First, let's focus on those who rent. As a resident of Illinois, you actually have several things you can do if you would like some money for your rent. For example, you can go to the Cook County Rental Assistance website or the City of Chicago Rental Assistance Program. On those websites you will find more out about what is available and how to apply. There are also websites for many individual counties and some cities in Illinois. You can search the entire state database here.

What do you think about these rental assistance and mortgage programs?

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.