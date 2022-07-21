2022 Stimulus updates for Chicago

hand holding money Photo by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)

Are you feeling a financial squeeze living in Chicago? If so, you're not remotely alone.

Thankfully, the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago have several programs in place to help you out.

The Family Relief Plan from the state of Illinois includes several tax holidays: First, for groceries the 1% sales tax will be suspended until June 30th, 2023. Secondly, the motor fuel tax will be delayed until January 2023. Third, school supplies will have a 5% reduction on sales tax (going from 6.25% to 1.25%) from August 5th to August 14th.

In addition, the state is also sending out checks to individuals. Individuals will receive $50, and dependents will get $100 (with a maximum of three per family). So in this case, a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). For more information, visit the state website here.

The city of Chicago has a new program called Chicago Moves. This program gives residents gift cards to help with the cost of transportation. Random Chicago residents will be chosen to receive a $150 prepaid gas card or a $50 prepaid transit card. The program goes through September, so be sure to apply in this program.

In addition, a one-time property tax rebate is coming for 5% of property taxes paid with a limit of up to $300 per household.

I'll let you know if there are any more stimulus updates in the future.

What do you think about this news?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.