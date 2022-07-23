(Opinion)The Deshaun Watson drama continues

Photo of football on field Photo by David Adamson (Unsplash)

In recent news, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talks, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspension is now expected to be between two and eight games.

As this story continues to unfold, if this does happen, it means Deshaun Watson would be getting a partial season penalty for the allegedly inappropriate encounters with massage therapists. Watson has settled 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits he was facing regarding these allegations. But the New York Times has reported that Watson met with at least 66 massage therapists over 17 months. That establishes a clear pattern that is very concerning.

There have also been talks of Deshaun Watson getting an in definite suspension that would last no less than one year. And that's what the NFL has reportedly been seeking. The Browns do not know how many games Watson will play. In Watson's actions have essentially taken the entire organization hostage.

Now that the Baker Mayfield drama is over in Cleveland and the quarterback has been traded to the Panthers, the fans have no choice but to be submersed in the Deshaun Watson drama. Here's the thing: Watson's contract is guaranteed money. So it probably really doesn't matter to him that much how many games he actually plays. He's getting paid the same amount of money either way.

The fact that the Browns signed Watson, despite all of these allegations, says a lot about the organization itself. The Cleveland Browns were desperate and continue to be desperate. The fans are the ones that continue to pay the price.

