New stimulus program would give you hundreds per month

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407kVb_0ggvb3pV00
Money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Unsplash)

Are you tired of seeing prices continue to go up every month and your paycheck stays the same? If so, you're not alone. There is an exciting new proposal from three senators that would likely help you out called the Family Security Act 2.0. It is a new law that is being introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. In a nutshell, this program would send money to families for each child they have.

The Family Security Act would start funding families during pregnancy. $350 per month would be sent to families for each child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.

It is important to note that this program is not the same as the Child Tax Credit that went into effect during 2021 under President Biden.

How much it costs to live in Louisville

Currently in Louisville, the average estimated costs each month are approximately $3,225 without rent. (source) When you take into account the cost of an average three-bedroom apartment, the cost is $1,383 per month. When you take into account the average salary in Cincinnati is $3,694 after taxes, it it is easy to see why so many people are struggling The average family is spending close to $1000 more each month than their average salary after taxes.

Clearly an increase of several hundred dollars each month would make a big difference in the lives of these families.

What do you think about this proposal?

Do you think this proposal would help families?

Would you support it? Why or why not? I'd love to hear your thoughts. Please let me know in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please be aware that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# stimulus# money# economy# rising costs# louisville

Comments / 271

Published by

Sharing helpful stories with you about local businesses, income taxes, and much more.

Akron, OH
22590 followers

More from Jake Wells

Cleveland, OH

(Opinion) Will the Deshaun Watson drama ever end?

Photo of football on fieldPhoto by David Adamson (Unsplash) In recent news, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talks, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspension is now expected to be between two and eight games.

Read full story
3 comments

Billions in stimulus dollars available to Chicago

photo of money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Unsplash) Would a financial boost help you out right now during this time of inflation? Did you know that billions of dollars are available to you in Chicago?

Read full story
6 comments
Chicago, IL

2022 Stimulus updates for Chicago

hand holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Are you feeling a financial squeeze living in Chicago? If so, you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago have several programs in place to help you out.

Read full story
11 comments
Cleveland, OH

New stimulus would give you thousands more each year in Ohio

Are you feeling the squeeze financially during this time of rising costs due to inflation? Then you'll want to hear about this new proposal on the table that would give many people thousands of dollars each year. Three senators,Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines, have announced the Family Security Act 2.0. Here's a quick look at what this proposal includes. This program would send money to families. It would start funding families during pregnancy. $350 per month would be sent to families for each child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.

Read full story
259 comments
Chicago, IL

Some customers are now reluctant to use self-checkout

people shopping in storePhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Anytime you go shopping, you're probably noticing a common trend. There are more and more self-checkouts at stores and fewer cashiers there to ring up purchases for you. It can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. There are 21 Targets in Chicago alone, the most in the United States. You can staff each store with several cashiers or you can have one area of self-checkouts.

Read full story
238 comments
Columbus, OH

Gas prices falling at record pace

photo of individual pumping gasPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) How about some good news? US gasoline have fallen more in one day than they have in 14 years. Earlier this week, the average price at the pump in the United States fell to $4.69 a gallon overnight. And there's even more. According to AAA, gas prices in Franklin county are now at $4.49 per gallon which is quite a bit lower than the national average of $4.65 per gallon. This is clearly a welcome relief to Columbus drivers following months of dizzying fuel prices that surpassed $5 a gallon.

Read full story
30 comments
Akron, OH

Where to find the best coffee in Akron

photo of coffee drinksPhoto by Nathan Dumlao (Unsplash) Ever wonder who has the best cup of coffee in Akron? There are actually more coffee options in Akron than you might realize. Here are three fantastic choices for the best coffee in town.

Read full story
5 comments

Hundreds coming to many people in New Jersey

Photo by money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Are you having a hard time with all of the many rising costs? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Recently, Governor Phil Murphy has signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.

Read full story
48 comments
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Police at 'scary low' levels due to resignations and retirements

photo of police hatPhoto by R.D. Smith (Unsplash) Cleveland has a serious shortage of police officers. During May and June, 46 officers left the Cleveland Police. Out of 46 officers, 21 officers resigned, 21 retired, two officers were terminated, one took a deferred pension and one left for medical reasons, according to News channel 5.

Read full story
8 comments
Akron, OH

The 3 best places to get Mexican food in Akron

tacos on platePhoto by Jarrett Lopez (Unsplash) The Akron area has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many great restaurants to choose from, it can be overwhelming. So here are the three best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in and near Akron.

Read full story
9 comments
Hawaii State

New tax stimulus gives you hundreds of dollars

photo of cash in handPhoto by Jinyun (Unsplash) If you're a resident of Hawaii, here is some good news that you'll want to hear. There is some cash coming your way soon. Governor David Ige just signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115.

Read full story
9 comments
Las Vegas, NV

New stimulus would give people hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) If you're having a hard time making any headway financially right now, know you're not alone. Inflation is hovering around 8.6% right now in the United States. Even that percentage doesn't really take into account the cost of groceries alone, as costs are closer to 12% higher for groceries when compared to last year according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture. (source)

Read full story
172 comments
Mcdonald, OH

McDonald's employee tells customer to leave and go somewhere else

Photo of McdonaldsPhoto by Mike Mozart (Creative Commons) Recently, an employee at McDonalds let a customer know that he is not welcome to come visit in very memorable fashion.

Read full story
1 comments
Akron, OH

(Opinion) The city of Akron is falling apart, but there is still hope

Photo of the city of Akron streetPhoto by Richard Wambsgans (Creative Commons) The past few weeks have easily been the roughest in recent memory for the city of Akron. There was the shooting of Jayland Walker which has been followed by protests, more arrests, and businesses being vandalized. Most recently, a child was killed at a party.

Read full story
62 comments
Indiana State

New tax rebate will give you hundreds of dollars more

Photo of dollar bills in handPhoto by Jinyun (Unsplash) It is very possible that you'll be getting more money than originally expected. The state of Indiana has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.

Read full story
58 comments
Minnesota State

Stimulus payments for hundreds of dollars coming to workers in Minnesota

hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) Good news for many individuals in Minnesota. You will be receiving a one-time payment of $750 from the state of Minnesota. So how do you know if you qualify for this payment?

Read full story
13 comments
Pennsylvania State

Why gas could reach $7 this summer

Photo of individual getting gasPhoto by Dawn McDonald (Unsplash) We're all feeling a lot of pain at the gas pump these days. Currently, according to AAA gas prices, the average gas price in Pennsylvania is at $4.99 per gallon, which is just a few cents higher than the national average gas price of $4.95. While gas prices have dipped slightly over the past week, you can expect prices to increase as we approach July.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado State

New program gives hundreds to Colorado residents

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) Would you like some extra cash for bills? If so, you're not alone. With prices continuing to rise, this money could make a big difference to you and your loved ones.

Read full story
42 comments
Connecticut State

New law gives hundreds of dollars to families

woman counting money in handsPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) If you want more cash in your pocket during this time of rising prices, keep reading. The fantastic news is that the state of Connecticut is going to send you up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. This rebate is the result of the recently enacted 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate that he signed into law earlier this month.

Read full story
44 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy