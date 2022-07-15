Hundreds coming to many people in New Jersey

Photo by money in hands Photo by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)

Are you having a hard time with all of the many rising costs? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Recently, Governor Phil Murphy has signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.

Who qualifies for this payment from the state of New Jersey?

First, you must be a New Jersey resident for all or part of 2020. You must submit a 2020 NJ-1040 (which is a state of New Jersey Tax return). You must have at least one child as a dependent on your state tax return. You must also have a balance of tax of at least $1 dollar or more.

Lastly, you need to have a New Jersey Gross Income of $150,000 or less for individuals with a filing status of Married Filing Joint, Head of Household, or Surviving Spouse. If your filing status is Single or Married Filing Separate, you must have a New Jersey Gross Income of $75,000 or less.

To get the check in the mail, you must meet all of those requirements. For more info, please visit this page from the State of New Jersey.

