Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Police at 'scary low' levels due to resignations and retirements

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18wfSG_0gdjXio200
photo of police hatPhoto by R.D. Smith (Unsplash)

Cleveland has a serious shortage of police officers.

During May and June, 46 officers left the Cleveland Police. Out of 46 officers, 21 officers resigned, 21 retired, two officers were terminated, one took a deferred pension and one left for medical reasons, according to News channel 5.

Cleveland is not alone in this struggle. In Chicago, police retirements have went up 15 percent. The San Francisco Police Department is short 400 officers.

“It’s a scary time right now,“ said Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer. “We are down a bunch of officers and it should be a concern to citizens and council. Right now our numbers are scary low.”

One Important Factor To Consider

Cleveland pays their police officers much lower than other cities. Currently a new officer makes approximately $56,000 per year. In the city of Beachwood, officers make approximately $74,504 per year. That's an almost $20,000 difference to work in a suburb.

One way that the city hopes to find more officers is through having a variety of upcoming Conditioning Camps as a way to prepare individuals interested in joining fire, police or EMS. For more information about these Conditioning Camps, the city says to call 216-623-5233

The city has these Conditioning Camps most Saturdays at various locations throughout the city.

What do you think about these challenges Cleveland Police is facing?

Do you think the city of Cleveland should have more recruiting?

Would you support it? Why or why not? I'd love to hear your thoughts. Please let me know in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please be aware that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# police# safety# economy# 2022# cleveland

Comments / 8

Published by

Sharing helpful stories with you about local businesses, income taxes, and much more.

Akron, OH
21658 followers

More from Jake Wells

Cincinnati, OH

New stimulus program would give you hundreds per month

Money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Unsplash) Are you tired of seeing prices continue to go up every month and your paycheck stays the same? If so, you're not alone. There is an exciting new proposal from three senators that would likely help you out called the Family Security Act 2.0. It is a new law that is being introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. In a nutshell, this program would send money to families for each child they have.

Read full story
38 comments
Akron, OH

Where to find the best coffee in Akron

photo of coffee drinksPhoto by Nathan Dumlao (Unsplash) Ever wonder who has the best cup of coffee in Akron? There are actually more coffee options in Akron than you might realize. Here are three fantastic choices for the best coffee in town.

Read full story
3 comments

Hundreds coming to many people in New Jersey

Photo by money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Are you having a hard time with all of the many rising costs? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Recently, Governor Phil Murphy has signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.

Read full story
42 comments
Columbus, OH

Gas prices falling at record pace in Columbus

photo of individual pumping gasPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) How about some good news? US gasoline have fallen more in one day than they have in 14 years. Earlier this week, the average price at the pump in the United States fell to $4.69 a gallon overnight. And there's even more. According to AAA, gas prices in Franklin county are now at $4.49 per gallon which is quite a bit lower than the national average of $4.65 per gallon. This is clearly a welcome relief to Columbus drivers following months of dizzying fuel prices that surpassed $5 a gallon.

Read full story
12 comments
Akron, OH

The 3 best places to get Mexican food in Akron

tacos on platePhoto by Jarrett Lopez (Unsplash) The Akron area has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many great restaurants to choose from, it can be overwhelming. So here are the three best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in and near Akron.

Read full story
6 comments
Hawaii State

New tax stimulus gives you hundreds of dollars

photo of cash in handPhoto by Jinyun (Unsplash) If you're a resident of Hawaii, here is some good news that you'll want to hear. There is some cash coming your way soon. Governor David Ige just signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115.

Read full story
8 comments
Las Vegas, NV

New stimulus would give people hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) If you're having a hard time making any headway financially right now, know you're not alone. Inflation is hovering around 8.6% right now in the United States. Even that percentage doesn't really take into account the cost of groceries alone, as costs are closer to 12% higher for groceries when compared to last year according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture. (source)

Read full story
155 comments
Cleveland, OH

New stimulus would give you thousands more each year in Ohio

Are you feeling the squeeze financially during this time of rising costs due to inflation? Then you'll want to hear about this new proposal on the table that would give many people thousands of dollars each year. Three senators,Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines, have announced the Family Security Act 2.0. Here's a quick look at what this proposal includes. This program would send money to families. It would start funding families during pregnancy. $350 per month would be sent to families for each child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.

Read full story
194 comments
Mcdonald, OH

McDonald's employee tells customer to leave and go somewhere else

Photo of McdonaldsPhoto by Mike Mozart (Creative Commons) Recently, an employee at McDonalds let a customer know that he is not welcome to come visit in very memorable fashion.

Read full story
1 comments
Akron, OH

(Opinion) The city of Akron is falling apart, but there is still hope

Photo of the city of Akron streetPhoto by Richard Wambsgans (Creative Commons) The past few weeks have easily been the roughest in recent memory for the city of Akron. There was the shooting of Jayland Walker which has been followed by protests, more arrests, and businesses being vandalized. Most recently, a child was killed at a party.

Read full story
62 comments
Indiana State

New tax rebate will give you hundreds of dollars more

Photo of dollar bills in handPhoto by Jinyun (Unsplash) It is very possible that you'll be getting more money than originally expected. The state of Indiana has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.

Read full story
58 comments
Minnesota State

Stimulus payments for hundreds of dollars coming to workers in Minnesota

hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) Good news for many individuals in Minnesota. You will be receiving a one-time payment of $750 from the state of Minnesota. So how do you know if you qualify for this payment?

Read full story
13 comments
Pennsylvania State

Why gas could reach $7 this summer

Photo of individual getting gasPhoto by Dawn McDonald (Unsplash) We're all feeling a lot of pain at the gas pump these days. Currently, according to AAA gas prices, the average gas price in Pennsylvania is at $4.99 per gallon, which is just a few cents higher than the national average gas price of $4.95. While gas prices have dipped slightly over the past week, you can expect prices to increase as we approach July.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

New proposal would give families hundreds each month in Texas

Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.

Read full story
433 comments
Colorado State

New Colorado program gives hundreds to many residents

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) Would you like some extra cash for bills? If so, you're not alone. With prices continuing to rise, this money could make a big difference to you and your loved ones.

Read full story
42 comments
Connecticut State

New law gives hundreds of dollars to families

woman counting money in handsPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) If you want more cash in your pocket during this time of rising prices, keep reading. The fantastic news is that the state of Connecticut is going to send you up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. This rebate is the result of the recently enacted 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate that he signed into law earlier this month.

Read full story
44 comments
California State

New inflation relief package gives California residents up to $1,050

man counting money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Here is some great news for residents in California. You will be receiving an inflation relief package that will help you with bills and rising costs. The current inflation rate for the United States is 8.6% and the state of California is doing something to help you with these rising costs.

Read full story
123 comments
Saint Louis, MO

New stimulus program would give you thousands

Money in handPhoto by Mohd Azrin (Unsplash) With inflation on the rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month—even thousands more per year—make a big difference? That's exactly what Senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines think the American public needs right now. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program, the parents of each child ages five and under would receive $350 a month. In addition, parents would receive $250 for each child ages six to seventeen years old.

Read full story
203 comments

Stimulus proposal would give families hundreds more each month

Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Unsplash) A new stimulus proposal is on the table from U.S. Senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. It is called the Family Security Act 2.0.

Read full story
367 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy