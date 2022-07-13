Cleveland Police at 'scary low' levels due to resignations and retirements

photo of police hat Photo by R.D. Smith (Unsplash)

Cleveland has a serious shortage of police officers.

During May and June, 46 officers left the Cleveland Police. Out of 46 officers, 21 officers resigned, 21 retired, two officers were terminated, one took a deferred pension and one left for medical reasons, according to News channel 5.

Cleveland is not alone in this struggle. In Chicago, police retirements have went up 15 percent. The San Francisco Police Department is short 400 officers.

“It’s a scary time right now,“ said Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer. “We are down a bunch of officers and it should be a concern to citizens and council. Right now our numbers are scary low.”

One Important Factor To Consider

Cleveland pays their police officers much lower than other cities. Currently a new officer makes approximately $56,000 per year. In the city of Beachwood, officers make approximately $74,504 per year. That's an almost $20,000 difference to work in a suburb.

One way that the city hopes to find more officers is through having a variety of upcoming Conditioning Camps as a way to prepare individuals interested in joining fire, police or EMS. For more information about these Conditioning Camps, the city says to call 216-623-5233

The city has these Conditioning Camps most Saturdays at various locations throughout the city.

What do you think about these challenges Cleveland Police is facing?

Do you think the city of Cleveland should have more recruiting?

Would you support it? Why or why not? I'd love to hear your thoughts. Please let me know in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please be aware that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.