Gas prices falling at record pace in Columbus

photo of individual pumping gas Photo by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash)

How about some good news? US gasoline have fallen more in one day than they have in 14 years. Earlier this week, the average price at the pump in the United States fell to $4.69 a gallon overnight. And there's even more. According to AAA, gas prices in Franklin county are now at $4.49 per gallon which is quite a bit lower than the national average of $4.65 per gallon. This is clearly a welcome relief to Columbus drivers following months of dizzying fuel prices that surpassed $5 a gallon.

Why is the cost of gas going down?

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the demand for gas went up before the 4th of July holiday. Normally, this surge would lead to price increases due to this demand surge. However, the fact that oil prices are falling has contributed to lower prices when you pay for gas at the pump.

While the cost at the pump is trending down this week, gasoline prices are still $1.58 higher than they were this time last year. So clearly we still have a long way to go. But this is definitely a positive sign for Columbus.

Find Gas For Around Four Dollars A Gallon

If you shop around, you can even find gas prices right at around $4.00 per gallon. For example, right now you can find gas at the United Dairy Farmers in Grove City for $4.06 per gallon.

What do you think about gas prices? Will you see a difference financially from the price drop? I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

