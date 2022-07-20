New stimulus would give you thousands more each year in Ohio

Photo of money in hands Photo by Sharon McCutcheon

Are you feeling the squeeze financially during this time of rising costs due to inflation? Then you'll want to hear about this new proposal on the table that would give many people thousands of dollars each year. Three senators,Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines, have announced the Family Security Act 2.0. Here's a quick look at what this proposal includes. This program would send money to families. It would start funding families during pregnancy. $350 per month would be sent to families for each child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.

Higher costs of living in Cleveland

Currently in Cleveland, the average estimated costs each month are approximately $3,650 without rent. (source) When you take into account the cost of an average three-bedroom apartment, the cost is $1,750 per month. When you take into account the average salary in Cleveland is $4,284, it becomes obvious that the math just does not work. The average family is spending $1,116 more than their average salary.

This new proposal could make a big difference in the lives of people. According to a recent survey, only 37% of Americans have enough in savings to cover a $1,000 emergency. That's a serious problem. Hopefully more will be done soon to help people in need. This proposal seems to be a way to help with the cost of living.

