The 3 best places to get Mexican food in Akron

tacos on plate Photo by Jarrett Lopez (Unsplash)

The Akron area has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many great restaurants to choose from, it can be overwhelming. So here are the three best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in and near Akron.

Titos

Titos has been under New ownership since January 2019. Get ready for some fantastic new food items and some amazing new fresh Margaritas. Tito's Mexican grille will bring you the very best in Authentic Mexican food. Tito's Mexican Grill is located on Manchester Road in Akron. For more info, visit their website here.

Wholly Frijoles

Wholly Frijoles started out as a food truck and now has this location at 2404 State Road in Cuyahoga Falls. You'll want to try the birria burrito bowl. Last time I went there the veggies were fresh and crispy and the bowl itself was HUGE. The $12 price tag is definitely justified, as this ended up being lunch AND dinner today. This location is space is small, but quaint. Just three tables that can fit two each comfortably. For more information, check out their website here.

El Mason

Mexican food on table Photo by Hybrid Storytellers (Unsplash)

El Mason has all of your traditional Mexican favorites, top-shelf margaritas, and more. The food is quick and fast. Be careful not to fill up on the free chips and salsa. You want to save room for the flan, or fried ice cream for dessert. El Mason is located at 657 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls. You can learn more about El Mason on their website here.

Those are three of the highest ranked Mexican restaurants in the Akron area. Do you have a favorite you would like to share? Feel free to add it to the comments. Thanks!