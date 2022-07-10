(Opinion) The city of Akron is falling apart, but there is still hope

Photo of the city of Akron street Photo by Richard Wambsgans (Creative Commons)

The past few weeks have easily been the roughest in recent memory for the city of Akron. There was the shooting of Jayland Walker which has been followed by protests, more arrests, and businesses being vandalized. Most recently, a child was killed at a party.

Mayor Horrigan has responded to the events saying that he is committed to reducing tension in the city.

What does this statement really mean? Is it just lip service? Hopefully this message is sincere, but it's hard to believe this message until actions start to fall in line with those words.

There will likely be many long-term ramifications from all of these tragic events. No doubt the Horrigan administration will likely have a shake up of sorts. Many citizens will not vote for Mayor Horrigan again, especially with how the administration has handled the past few weeks. The following from the Akron Police Department could be a step in the right direction.

Currently, policy requires officers handcuff a suspect following all officer-involved shootings because the suspect may continue to present a threat. All restraints are left on to preserve the crime scene. “If this was my brother, if this was my son, if this was my grandson, I would not like that,” Mylett told WEWS. “I understand that, I truly do. And I am going to have a conversation with others about the need for that.”

In order to truly have hope, real change truly needs to happen.

And, sadly, change is often really painful (as we know from the past few weeks). Change starts with each one of us. Leaders need to be held accountable. Citizens need to be accountable too.

Healing takes time and doesn't happen when you ignore problems. We must learn from these events. We cannot forget what happened and we must learn and grow if we want to move forward.

What do you think?