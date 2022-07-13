Where to get the best cup of coffee in Akron

photo of coffee drinks Photo by Nathan Dumlao (Unsplash)

Ever wonder who has the best cup of coffee in Akron? There are actually more coffee options in Akron than you might realize. Here are three fantastic choices for the best coffee in town.

Compass Coffee

Compass Coffee is part of the Well Community Development Corporation which devoted to supporting and improving the Middlebury neighborhood. So not only do you get a great cup of coffee, you get a great opportunity to support the local community.

You can get a great pour-over, capuccino, Americano or more at Compass Coffee. Find the website for Compass Coffee here.

Artisan Coffee

Artisan Coffee is located in Ellet. Artisan strives to take everything back to the basics by starting with green un-roasted beans and crafting our own syrups. Everything is made fresh and from scratch. The website for Artisan Coffee is found here.

Asterisk Coffee Bar

Asterisk Coffee is located in Cuyahoga Falls just a couple minutes north of Akron. Asterisk brings the specialty coffees of Akron Coffee Roasters to downtown Cuyahoga Falls.

You'll want to try the Americano or a pour-over for sure. You won't be disappointed.

There is ample seating available inside, so it is a great place to meet a friend and chat or even have a business meeting. Not only can you get some incredible traditional coffee drinks, Asterisk offers traditional cocktails to enjoy in the evenings. Here is Asterisk's website.

Where is your favorite place to get a cup of coffee around town? I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

