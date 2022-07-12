New tax stimulus gives you hundreds of dollars

photo of cash in hand Photo by Jinyun (Unsplash)

If you're a resident of Hawaii, here is some good news that you'll want to hear. There is some cash coming your way soon.

Governor David Ige just signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115.

Who does this apply to specifically?

This money available to all qualifying resident taxpayers who file a 2021 Resident Tax Return (Form N-11) on or before December 31, 2022.

The amount of the refund is calculated by simply multiplying the number of exemptions that a taxpayer is eligible to claim by the amount of $100 or $300. The specific amount per exemption is based on the taxpayer’s federal adjusted gross income. So, if you are an individual who earned more than $100,000 or a couple filing jointly who earned more than $200,000 the amount is $100 per exemption.

For the individuals who earned less than $100,000 in 2021 and couples who earned less than $200,000 will get $300 per tax exemption. So if you have four people, that would mean a payment of $1,200.

So, when will you get your money?

It is important to note that the Department of Taxation anticipates that it will begin issuing Act 115

refunds during the last week of August. Please note that individuals wanting their money issued by paper check will take approximately 3-4 weeks longer.

What do you think about this news about tax refunds?

Do you think this payment will help individuals in Hawaii? Do you support it? Why or why not? I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

