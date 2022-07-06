Stimulus payments for hundreds of dollars coming to workers in Minnesota

hand holding money Photo by JP Valery (Unsplash)

Good news for many individuals in Minnesota. You will be receiving a one-time payment of $750 from the state of Minnesota. So how do you know if you qualify for this payment?

According to the state, those who qualify as frontline workers include long-term care and home care; health care; emergency responders; public health, social service, and regulatory service; courts and corrections; child care; schools, including charter schools, state schools and higher education; food service, and more. For a full list of those who qualify go here to the state website.



There are a few more requirements for eligibility: you also must have been employed for at least 120 hours in Minnesota between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021.

And you also must have an adjusted gross income of less than $350,000 for joint filers and $175,000 for individual filers.

Please hurry as the Frontline Worker Pay application will be open through July 22, 2022.

What if you don't qualify as a frontline worker?

If you don't qualify for the Frontline Worker Pay, there is still some good news to consider. Governor Tim Walz has also called for a special session of the legislature to pass a proposed income tax rebate. Included in this proposal would be a payment of $1,000 for individual filers earning less than $165,000 and $2,000 for couples earning less than $275,000. We don't know if this will pass at this time. Even if this doesn't pass as a tax rebate, the state Republicans say that they want permanent tax cuts. So it appears you'll be getting some money back or saving some money over the long-term.

What do you think about this frontline worker payment?

Do you think this payment will help frontline workers? Do you support it? Why or why not? I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please be aware that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.