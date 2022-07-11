New stimulus would give people hundreds each month

money in hand Photo by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash)

If you're having a hard time making any headway financially right now, know you're not alone. Inflation is hovering around 8.6% right now in the United States. Even that percentage doesn't really take into account the cost of groceries alone, as costs are closer to 12% higher for groceries when compared to last year according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture. (source)

There is a new proposal by three U.S. Senators that have a plan which would give families some much-needed financial relief. Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines have announced the Family Security Act 2.0. Here's how the program works. This program would send money to working families starting during pregnancy. The amount of money being sent out is $350 per month for each child ages five years old and under. For children ages six to seventeen years old, eligible parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.

Higher costs of living show need for this stimulus package

Currently in Las Vegas, the estimated monthly costs are approximately $3,362 without rent. If you were to rent for a three-bedroom apartment, the average rent is $1,940 per month. With an average salary of $3,921 in Las Vegas, clearly expenses are higher than income for many families. This new proposal could dramatically impact the lives of many people by helping with the cost of groceries, utilities, rent, and other expenses.

