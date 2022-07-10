New Colorado program to give many people hundreds of dollars

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xK2yO_0gQo4yPO00
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)

Would you like some extra cash for bills? If so, you're not alone. With prices continuing to rise, this money could make a big difference to you and your loved ones.

The great news is the state of Colorado is sending residents $750 for individuals and joint filers will receive a check for $1,500 in the new cash back program. This payment is eligible to residents who meet certain requirements.

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, to receive your Colorado Cash Back Check, you must file your Colorado state income tax return or apply for a property tax, rent, or heat credit rebate (commonly known as the PTC Rebate) by June 30, 2022. You'll then receive Colorado Cash Back by September 30, 2022. Extended filers who have a deadline of October 17, 2022, will receive the refund by January 31, 2023.

Remember, payment is coming as physical check

Keep an eye on your mailbox. Payment will come to your last known mailing address. It will not come via direct deposit. If you need to change your address, you can do so in two ways: you can update a Revenue Online account with the state or use the Address Change Form (DR 1102). This is to prevent fraud via direct deposit and to make sure that you get your money.

For more details check the state website.

What do you think about this cash back payment from the state of Colorado? Do you support it?

Please let me know in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

