New law gives hundreds of dollars to families

Jake Wells

woman counting money in handsPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash)

If you want more cash in your pocket during this time of rising prices, keep reading. The fantastic news is that the state of Connecticut is going to send you up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. This rebate is the result of the recently enacted 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate that he signed into law earlier this month.

The budget that we just enacted provides relief specifically targeted for lower and middle-income families with children,” Governor Lamont said.

Governor Lamont also said the application period for this rebate will take place over the next several weeks, with the rebates going out in late August, just in time for school.

You can apply right here on the state website. To qualify, you must be a resident, you must have one child under 18 and there are some income thresholds as well.

Please apply as soon as possible to ensure that you'll get your money.

You'll also need some additional information when you apply, such as your federal adjusted gross income from your 2021 federal income tax return, your filing status on your 2021 federal income tax return and information for each child that you want to receive the credit.

Are you going to apply for this credit? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

If you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

