New inflation relief package means hundreds of dollars are coming your way

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2os2Tk_0gPDTSCs00
man counting money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)

Here is some great news for residents in California. You will be receiving an inflation relief package that will help you with bills and rising costs. The current inflation rate for the United States is 8.6% and the state of California is doing something to help you with these rising costs.

Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon reached an agreement on the framework for the 2022-23 state budget.

The focus of the budget is on giving dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are facing inflation and rising prices on everything from gas to groceries.

Here's How Much Money You Will Receive

A $17 billion inflation relief package is the main focus of the 2022-23 state budget. This inflation relief package brings tax refunds to millions of residents of California. Specifically, twenty-three million Californians will benefit from direct payments of up to $1,050. No more details have been disclosed at this time, but you can visit the governor's website here for more updates.

In addition to the cash payments, this package will also include a suspension of the state sales tax on diesel fuel. The state of California has a tax rate of 13% on diesel, so this is a significant amount of money.

What do you think about this news regarding the inflation relief package?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

If you enjoyed this article, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# inflation# money# economy# stimulus# 2022

Comments / 63

Published by

Sharing helpful stories with you about local businesses, income taxes, and much more.

Akron, OH
19697 followers

More from Jake Wells

Mcdonald, OH

McDonald's manager shown kicking a picky customer out of drive-thru

Photo of McdonaldsPhoto by Mike Mozart (Creative Commons) Recently a manager at McDonalds let a customer know that he is not welcome to come visit in very memorable fashion. After not making a drink to this customer's standards several times, the manager threw him out of the drive-thru and told him to go somewhere else.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Why gas could reach $7 this summer

Photo of individual getting gasPhoto by Dawn McDonald (Unsplash) We're all feeling a lot of pain at the gas pump these days. Currently, according to AAA gas prices, the average gas price in Pennsylvania is at $4.99 per gallon, which is just a few cents higher than the national average gas price of $4.95. While gas prices have dipped slightly over the past week, you can expect prices to increase as we approach July.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado State

Hundreds available in new Colorado program

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) Would you like some extra cash for bills? If so, you're not alone. With prices continuing to rise, this money could make a big difference to you and your loved ones.

Read full story
7 comments
Indianapolis, IN

New stimulus proposal would gives families hundreds each month

Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Unsplash) A new stimulus proposal is on the table from U.S. Senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. It is called the Family Security Act 2.0.

Read full story
199 comments
Connecticut State

New law gives hundreds to families

woman counting money in handsPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) If you want more cash in your pocket during this time of rising prices, keep reading. The fantastic news is that the state of Connecticut is going to send you up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. This rebate is the result of the recently enacted 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate that he signed into law earlier this month.

Read full story
26 comments
Akron, OH

Where to find the best Italian food in town

Photo of pasta with sauce on platePhoto by Mahmoud Fawzy (Unsplash) The Akron area has a rich Italian history, so there are many great choices for where to get the best food in town. But I know that can be overwhelming. So I've narrowed it down for you. Here are the three best choices you'll find right in town.

Read full story
3 comments
Indiana State

Hundreds of dollars coming your way from new tax rebate

Photo of dollar bills in handPhoto by Jinyun (Unsplash) It is very possible that you'll be getting more money than originally expected. The state of Indiana has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.

Read full story
45 comments
Saint Louis, MO

New stimulus program would mean getting thousands more each year

Money in handPhoto by Mohd Azrin (Unsplash) With inflation on the rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month—even thousands more per year—make a big difference? That's exactly what Senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines think the American public needs right now. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program, the parents of each child ages five and under would receive $350 a month. In addition, parents would receive $250 for each child ages six to seventeen years old.

Read full story
151 comments
Chicago, IL

You'll soon get more stimulus money in Chicago

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Here's some good news, Chicago. The state of Illinois will be sending you a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent (with a maximum of three per family). So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). There are some income limitations, please check this source for details. The good news is that the state says a check will come to 90% of residents.

Read full story
31 comments
Temecula, CA

Breaking Bad actor says to 'shut up' about gas prices

man pumping gasPhoto by Sippakorn Yamkasikorn (Unsplash) Recently, actor Dean Norris of Temecula, California set Twitter ablaze with his recent tweet about gas prices (that also shared some of his thoughts about capitalism).

Read full story
173 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Woman shares how much her rent has increased in one year

photo of person looking in walletPhoto by Alecia Christin Gerald (Unsplash) Noticing prices increases for many things in Jacksonville? You're definitely not alone! A woman in Jacksonville shared recently that she has a two-bedroom apartment and her lease is currently up. If she renews her lease, the price will increase from $1,085 to $1,225 per month. However, if she goes month-to-month on her lease the current rate would be $1,980. For the same apartment for a new renter, she said that her apartment is currently now going for $1,700 per month. (source)

Read full story
33 comments
California State

Families would receive thousands per year with new stimulus program

cash in hand fanned outPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) If you're struggling financially right now in California, here's some good news for you. U.S. Senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0. This is an updated version of Romney’s original Family Security Act. Romney, the creator of this proposal, says the goal of this act is to create a new national commitment to American families.

Read full story
176 comments
Cleveland, OH

(Opinion) The Browns are in real trouble

No matter what happens this season, the Cleveland Browns are in serious trouble. If they win, they still lose in the eyes of many fans. If they lose, they lose. The Browns are in the middle of a total quarterback mess, and relief seems to be far off in the distance.

Read full story
70 comments

Senator says seniors could receive less social security income

Recently Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" when talking about social security solvency. (source) Of course this is a major issue for those contributing to social security and also those who are receiving income from social security. With inflation currently sitting at 8.6%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning.

Read full story
582 comments
Congress, OH

Ohio woman pleads with Congress to help with rising costs

Photo of woman looking at walletPhoto by Emil Kalibradov (Unsplash) If you're struggling with rising costs or facing financial challenges, please know you're not alone. Donna Price is a resident of Cleveland, Ohio. Recently, Price met the House Ways and Means Committee and shared about how she has struggled financially during the pandemic. In addition to being employed as a nurse, Price cares for her 18-year-old autistic son and her disabled mother. Price shared that her son’s mental health has suffered during the pandemic, and she had to take eight weeks off without pay to supervise him early last year, when his school and care program went fully remote.

Read full story
54 comments
Akron, OH

Two fun outdoor activities to enjoy by Akron

Two hikers on trailPhoto by David Marcu (Unsplash) As we're into June now and the weather is warm, it's time to do something fun! Who says you have to spend a penny to have some fun near Akron? The truth is, you can have a blast outside for absolutely nothing.

Read full story
1 comments
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

3 places to grab a yummy dessert or snack this summer

photo of dip cone ice creamPhoto by Dylan Ferreira (Unsplash) Craving a sweet treat? Look no further! Here's where you need to check out this summer for some incredible treats such as donuts, ice cream, and more.

Read full story
4 comments
Deerfield Beach, FL

Here's the most affordable place to buy a beach house in the United States

Photo of beachPhoto by Pedro Monteiro (Unsplash) If you're looking for an affordable beach house, look no further, as I'm going to share with you the most economical location you will find in Florida.

Read full story
38 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy