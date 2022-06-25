New stimulus proposal would give people hundreds more each month

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307t3p_0gL2VwRq00
Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Unsplash)

A new stimulus proposal is on the table from U.S. Senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. It is called the Family Security Act 2.0.

Here's how it works. This new program would give cash to working families starting during pregnancy, amounting to $350 a month for each child aged five and under. For children aged six to seventeen years old, eligible parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.

Currently in Indianapolis, the estimated monthly costs are $3,579.69 without rent. Rent for a three-bedroom apartment averages $1,494 per month. These are just the averages, and they really don't take into account the increase in prices in 2022 due to inflation. As you can see, this proposal could make a real difference for families by helping cover the cost of groceries, utilities, rent, and other living expenses in Indiana.

What this proposal means for you

So what does this mean for you? Well, if you are married with kids, under this proposal you will receive a significant boost of income. For example, let's look at married couple with two children. Let's say that there are two kids, ages three and twelve. If this family earns a combined income of $38,990, then they would currently receive $2,318 right now. Under the Family Security Act 2.0, they would receive $9,359, which is an increase of over $7,000 per year. Best of all, it would not be a lump sum payment. Instead, the payments would come as monthly payments helping out with a variety of expenses.

If you don't have children or if they are out of school, this new proposal wouldn't give you any additional money.

What do you think about this proposal? Would you support it? Why or why not?

I'd love to hear your thoughts. Please let me know in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# stimulus# economy# government payments# money# inflation

Comments / 173

Published by

Sharing helpful stories with you about local businesses, income taxes, and much more.

Akron, OH
18987 followers

More from Jake Wells

Indiana State

Hundreds of dollars are coming your way from government

Photo of dollar bills in handPhoto by Jinyun (Unsplash) It is very possible that you'll be getting more money than originally expected. The state of Indiana has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

New stimulus program would mean getting thousands more each year

Money in handPhoto by Mohd Azrin (Unsplash) With inflation on the rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month—even thousands more per year—make a big difference? That's exactly what Senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines think the American public needs right now. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program, the parents of each child ages five and under would receive $350 a month. In addition, parents would receive $250 for each child ages six to seventeen years old.

Read full story
100 comments

Senator says seniors may receive less social security income

Recently Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" when talking about social security solvency. (source) Of course this is a major issue for those contributing to social security and also those who are receiving income from social security. With inflation currently sitting at 8.6%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning.

Read full story
516 comments
Chicago, IL

More stimulus money is coming soon to Chicago

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Here's some good news, Chicago. The state of Illinois will be sending you a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent (with a maximum of three per family). So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). There are some income limitations, please check this source for details. The good news is that the state says a check will come to 90% of residents.

Read full story
31 comments
Pennsylvania State

Why gas could reach $8 this summer

Photo of individual getting gasPhoto by Dawn McDonald (Unsplash) We're all feeling a lot of pain at the gas pump these days. Currently, according to AAA gas prices, the average gas price in Pennsylvania is at $4.99 per gallon, which is just a few cents higher than the national average gas price of $4.95. While gas prices have dipped slightly over the past week, you can expect prices to increase as we approach July.

Read full story
6 comments
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

3 places to grab a yummy snack this summer

photo of dip cone ice creamPhoto by Dylan Ferreira (Unsplash) Craving a sweet treat? Look no further! Here's where you need to check out this summer for some incredible treats such as donuts, ice cream, and more.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

Families would receive thousands per year with new stimulus proposal

cash in hand fanned outPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) If you're struggling financially right now in California, here's some good news for you. U.S. Senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0. This is an updated version of Romney’s original Family Security Act. Romney, the creator of this proposal, says the goal of this act is to create a new national commitment to American families.

Read full story
174 comments

Breaking Bad actor says to 'shut up' about gas prices

man pumping gasPhoto by Sippakorn Yamkasikorn (Unsplash) Recently, actor Dean Norris of Temecula, California set Twitter ablaze with his recent tweet about gas prices (that also shared some of his thoughts about capitalism).

Read full story
155 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Woman shares how much her rent has increased in one year

photo of person looking in walletPhoto by Alecia Christin Gerald (Unsplash) Noticing prices increases for many things in Jacksonville? You're definitely not alone! A woman in Jacksonville shared recently that she has a two-bedroom apartment and her lease is currently up. If she renews her lease, the price will increase from $1,085 to $1,225 per month. However, if she goes month-to-month on her lease the current rate would be $1,980. For the same apartment for a new renter, she said that her apartment is currently now going for $1,700 per month. (source)

Read full story
31 comments
Cleveland, OH

(Opinion) The Browns are in real trouble

No matter what happens this season, the Cleveland Browns are in serious trouble. If they win, they still lose in the eyes of many fans. If they lose, they lose. The Browns are in the middle of a total quarterback mess, and relief seems to be far off in the distance.

Read full story
70 comments
Illinois State

Stimulus check coming soon to many people

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)

Read full story
197 comments
Congress, OH

Ohio woman pleads with Congress to help with rising costs

Photo of woman looking at walletPhoto by Emil Kalibradov (Unsplash) If you're struggling with rising costs or facing financial challenges, please know you're not alone. Donna Price is a resident of Cleveland, Ohio. Recently, Price met the House Ways and Means Committee and shared about how she has struggled financially during the pandemic. In addition to being employed as a nurse, Price cares for her 18-year-old autistic son and her disabled mother. Price shared that her son’s mental health has suffered during the pandemic, and she had to take eight weeks off without pay to supervise him early last year, when his school and care program went fully remote.

Read full story
46 comments
Akron, OH

Two fun outdoor activities to enjoy by Akron

Two hikers on trailPhoto by David Marcu (Unsplash) As we're into June now and the weather is warm, it's time to do something fun! Who says you have to spend a penny to have some fun near Akron? The truth is, you can have a blast outside for absolutely nothing.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Here's the most affordable place to buy a beach house

Photo of beachPhoto by Pedro Monteiro (Unsplash) If you're looking for an affordable beach house, look no further, as I'm going to share with you the most economical location you will find in Florida.

Read full story
38 comments
California State

Oil companies called greedy by Biden and he's right (opinion)

pumping gasPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) The price of gas is definitely not going down. At time of publishing, the national average for one gallon of gas is $5.01. For example, if you look at California, the average is a staggering $6.43 per gallon. (source) Californians are paying more than anyone else in the country for fuel.

Read full story
106 comments
Nashville, OH

Who is the richest person in Nashville?

Photo of Nashville skylinePhoto by Austin Wills (Unsplash) I am writing a series of articles on the wealthiest people in America and what they are doing with their income. Thomas Frist Jr. is the richest individual in Nashville. Frist has a total net worth of $17 billion.

Read full story
6 comments
Massachusetts State

$500 stimulus check coming to many people in Massachusetts

Photo of man holding out moneyPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan. Starting in June, some residents in Massachusetts will receive a round of $500 stimulus checks from the state. Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility.

Read full story
25 comments
Michigan State

Michigan could see gas rise to $8 a gallon

Photo of consumer pumping gasPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Currently the average gas price in Michigan is currently at a $5.04 per gallon, which is 20 cents higher than the national average gas price of 4.84. According to AAA Gas Prices, the highest average-priced county in Michigan is Wayne county, at $5.13.

Read full story
341 comments

Gas prices soaring in New York state

photo of cars in gas stationPhoto by Jeremy Bezanger (Unsplash) Gas prices have reached a new high in New York with the average price of gas currently at $5.04 in the state and the highest amount in Essex county at $5.11.

Read full story
33 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy