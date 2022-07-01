Where to find the best Italian food in town

Photo of pasta with sauce on plate Photo by Mahmoud Fawzy (Unsplash)

The Akron area has a rich Italian history, so there are many great choices for where to get the best food in town. But I know that can be overwhelming. So I've narrowed it down for you. Here are the three best choices you'll find right in town.

Piada

I have to be honest, Piada is by far the most convenient option for great Italian food. You can download the Piada app and order anytime at your convenience. You can even have your food delivered right to your doorstep. Want to dine in? You can do that too and enjoy the nice, modern atmosphere with a clean look.

On the menu you will find traditional classic dishes such as Carbonera pasta, Pomodoro pasta or the basil pesto pasta. And don't overlook the amazing salads such as the Farmer's Market salad. Want something unique? Order the cannoli chips for a sweet, tasty treat.

You can visit Piada's website here.

Danny Boy's Italian Eatery

Danny Boy’s Italian Eatery is easily one of the best options for pizza in Northeast Ohio. You can get pizza as deep dish, white pizza, New York thin crust, or even as a calzone. You flat out can't go wrong here. I recently had the Chicago style pizza which comes with a delicious sausage patty on top of cheese and then the sauce is on top. It was incredible! Of course there are the traditional pastas available at Danny Boy's as well.

For more about Danny Boy's, visit their website.

Leo's Italian Social

Leo’s Italian Social has a variety of options on the menu for you to enjoy such as the shortrib ravioli, calamari, crab cakes, and much more. And don't overlook the chocolate cake with amazing espresso icing!

For more info about Leo's Italian Social, visit their website here.

So those are my three favorite Italian restaurants in the Akron area.

Did I miss one of your favorite places? If so, please feel free to let me know in the comments!