More stimulus checks are coming soon to Chicago

Here's some good news, Chicago. The state of Illinois will be sending you a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent (with a maximum of three per family). So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). There are some income limitations, please check this source for details. The good news is that the state says a check will come to 90% of residents.

So, when is your money coming your way?

You will likely receive your money this summer, possibly as late as September. No specific date has been shared by the state of Illinois at this time. Please check here for updates.

Other options for you to help you out

Mayor Lightfoot has a new program called Chicago Moves that gives financial aid to help with the cost of transportation for up to 150,000 Chicagoans. You go to the website and sign up for the opportunity to receive a $150 prepaid gas card or a $50 prepaid transit card. These cards are sent out each month until September. The drawings for each month's gift cards takes place on the 1st of the month, so be sure to apply in this program.

There's also some more good news if you're a home owner: a one-time property tax rebate is coming for 5% of property taxes paid with a limit of up to $300 per household. (source)

What do you think about these programs? Will they help you out?

