Breaking Bad actor says to 'shut up' about gas prices

man pumping gas Photo by Sippakorn Yamkasikorn (Unsplash)

Recently, actor Dean Norris of Temecula, California set Twitter ablaze with his recent tweet about gas prices (that also shared some of his thoughts about capitalism).

With over 10,000 replies, 10,900 retweets and over 69,000 likes, this social media update had a massive response from many people online.

Where we stand now with gas prices in California

Recently, gas prices are at an average of $6.39 per gallon in the state. Just one year ago, gas prices had an average of $4.18 in California. Yes, that means gas prices have increased a staggering $2.20 on average at the pump.

Worst of all, gas prices are expected to keep going up. According to JP Morgan, gas prices will surpass $6 nationwide by August. That means some parts of California could see gas prices rising even higher.

Why are gas prices so high in California?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, higher state taxes are another big reason for high California gas prices. In addition,gas prices tend to be higher the farther the source of supply is from where gasoline is sold. As transportation costs increase, the overall gas price increases as well.

