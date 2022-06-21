Senator says seniors may receive less social security income

Hand in wallet Photo by Allef Vinicius

Recently Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" when talking about social security solvency. (source)

Of course this is a major issue for those contributing to social security and also those who are receiving income from social security. With inflation currently sitting at 8.6%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning.

How Social Security Works

Social Security is a program that is operated by the United States federal government. Individuals pay taxes (called Federal Insurance Contributions Act or FICA) that go into a trust fund which then provides benefits to eligible recipients, such as those who are retired, have disabilities, or to the spouses or children of workers who have passed away.

Who is Eligible for Supplemental Security Income?

Anyone who meets the following criteria is going to be able to receive Supplemental Security Income. You must be either age 65 or older, blind, or disabled. You must also have limited income, limited resources, be a United States Resident and some additional requirements. For the full list, visit this website here.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.