3 places to grab a yummy snack this summer

photo of dip cone ice cream Photo by Dylan Ferreira (Unsplash)

Craving a sweet treat? Look no further! Here's where you need to check out this summer for some incredible treats such as donuts, ice cream, and more.

Jubilee Donuts

For over twenty years, Jubilee Donuts been proud to serve to freshest donuts around town. Their cream sticks are to die for and are huge! Up to ten varieties are available, including peanut butter, cookies and creme, and chocolate creme. You can't beat them! The staff is very friendly and welcoming too.

photo of donuts in box Photo by Madalyn Cox (Unsplash)

To learn about this location, you can visit their website here.

Stow Cone

Stow Cone offers a large assortment of soft serve ice cream from simplicity of the vanilla soft-serve to the amazing flavors and toppings featured in the Chocolate Volcano.

Stow Cone is the kind of ice cream stand that hasn't changed very much over the years. It's an everlasting classic. So, if you'd like to time travel to the "good ol' days," look no further than Stow Cone. You can learn more about Stow Cone here.

Gourmet Popper Cafe

Gourmet Popper Cafe is located on Front Street in downtown Cuyahoga Falls. Gourmet Popper has some fantastic popcorn that comes in several mouthwatering flavors: butter, caramel, caramel with peanut, cheddar and Chicago Mix, which is cheddar and caramel together.

photo of caramel corn Photo by Robert Anasch (Unsplash)

While the popcorn is amazing, Gourmet Popper Cafe has so much more than just popcorn. You can also find amazing cupcakes, yummy cookies and more. There are even some ice cream offerings too (Drumsticks, ice cream sandwiches, and more).

