The most affordable place to buy a beach house in the United States

If you're looking for an affordable beach house, look no further, as I'm going to share with you the most economical location you will find in Florida.

Here's the gem that has the most affordable housing right on the beach: Deerfield Beach.

Deerfield Beach is a city Broward County, Florida This city is just south of Boca Raton and north of Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale. The city is named for the numerous deer that once roamed the area. As of the 2020 census, the population was 86,859. (source)

"Deerfield Beach is a bit of a hidden gem and offers the benefits of seaside living at a much lower price. More expensive homes are right on the water and less expensive options are further inland," Clare Trapasso, the deputy news editor for Realtor.com.

Sound too good to be true? It's not! You can find 212 homes available now currently in Deerfield Beach at the time of publishing. Some are as low as $79,900 for a space with one bedroom and one bathroom. Just click here for more information.

There are a variety of things to do in Deerfield Beach, such as going to the Deerfield Beach Boardwalk, Quiet Waters Park, Deerfield Island Park, Sullivan Park and more. If you're thinking about having a beach home, definitely consider looking at Deerfield Park.

Are you familiar with Deerfield Beach? If so, you're welcome to share your thoughts about this location.

