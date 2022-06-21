Meet the richest person in Nashville

Photo of Nashville skyline Photo by Austin Wills (Unsplash)

I am writing a series of articles on the wealthiest people in America and what they are doing with their income. Thomas Frist Jr. is the richest individual in Nashville. Frist has a total net worth of $17 billion.

Thomas Frist Jr. is a former Air Force flight surgeon and founded Hospital Corp. of America with his father in 1968. Frist is also a major shareholder of HCA Healthcare. He is seen in the picture below to the far right.

Photo of HCA founders Photo by Wikimedia (Creative Commons)

HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare. They are comprised of 184 hospitals. In addition, HCA Healthcare has approximately 2,000 different sites of care such as surgery centers, urgent care centers and more. (source) Frist doesn't currently have a position with HCA Healthcare.

Philanthropy By Frist

Thomas Frist Jr. helped establish the Frist Foundation in 1982. This organization is dedicated to both sustaining and improving the quality of life in Nashville. The organization focuses its funding on the Frist Art Museum located in downtown Nashville and the Nashville Zoo. (Source)

For example, some recent funding includes grants in the amount of $5.4 million to the Frist Art Museum in Nashville and $1.2 million in grants to the Nashville Zoo.

Here are some parting words from Thomas Frist Jr. to consider:

What do you think about Thomas Frist Jr.? Have you ever visited the Frist Museum or the Nashville Zoo?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

If you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.