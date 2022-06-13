Woman in Jacksonville shares how much her rent has increased

photo of person looking in wallet Photo by Alecia Christin Gerald (Unsplash)

Noticing prices increases for many things in Jacksonville? You're definitely not alone! A woman in Jacksonville shared recently that she has a two-bedroom apartment and her lease is currently up. If she renews her lease, the price will increase from $1,085 to $1,225 per month. However, if she goes month-to-month on her lease the current rate would be $1,980. For the same apartment for a new renter, she said that her apartment is currently now going for $1,700 per month. (source)

And this woman's experience is not rare. As you know, costs are going up nationwide.

Price increases all over Florida and the rest of the country

Overall in the United States inflation is up 8.6% since last year. And two of the areas that have went up substantially are the cost for food and housing. According to the CPI which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over the course of the last year, food prices have increased by 11.2 percent. So even with these rent increases, we are not getting a clear picture at the cost of living in Jacksonville.

The cost of living expenses in Jacksonville before looking at rent or a mortgage average approximately $936 for a single person. For a family of four, the average cost is $3,375 according to Numbeo.

What do you think about these price increases in Florida? Is there anything that we can do as consumers about these price increases?

