Oil companies called greedy by Biden and he's right (opinion)

pumping gas Photo by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash)

The price of gas is definitely not going down. At time of publishing, the national average for one gallon of gas is $5.01. For example, if you look at California, the average is a staggering $6.43 per gallon. (source) Californians are paying more than anyone else in the country for fuel.

The president said yesterday that oil companies like Exxon have "made more than God" and makesuch huge profits because they refuse to produce more oil so they can maintain the high prices that are causing American so much pain at the pump. (source)

"They have 9,000 permits to drill. They're not drilling. What aren't they drilling? Biden asked rhetorically. "Because they make more money not producing more oil. Because they make more money not drilling."

Let's look at this from a basic economic perspective: less supply and increased demand equals higher prices.

In this case, with summer travel reaching an incredible demand because of the pandemic, with inflation already soaring, you can expect even higher gas prices.

Not only Biden has called out the oil companies, the Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg has also pulled no punches when talking about oil companies.

"It's been very striking right now to see these oil companies, who have become almost ridiculously profitable, and you hear these oil executives on the record talking about how they're not going to increase production. Why would they? They're doing great right now." Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

What do you think about gas prices? I know many people blame Biden, but in this case, there is a solid argument for the greed of oil companies making matters worse. Let me know in the comments.