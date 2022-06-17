Stimulus check coming soon to many people

photo of person holding money Photo by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)

Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)

When will you get your money?

It appears that you will receive the money sometime this summer, as late as September. A specific date has not been released yet at this time. There is not a website available from the state that allows you track your money at this time, either.

What else is being done to help?

Currently, at time of publishing, the average price for a tank of gas is $5.45 per gallon in the state of Illinois, and $5.97 in Chicago. Inflation is soaring and the cost of goods and services continues to go up.

What else is being done to help the citizens of Illinois? The state has suspended the tax on groceries for one year. There has been a freeze on the motor fuel tax for six months. A one-time property tax rebate is coming as well which is for up to $300 per household. (source)

But is this enough? I'd love to hear your thoughts. Please let me know in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.