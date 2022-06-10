Celebrate Pride Month with local bookstore Shelf Life

Photo of individual holding flag Photo by Brielle French (Unsplash)

It's Pride Month, and Shelf Life book store is having a special book raffle to celebrate!

The winner will receive a set of two books by TJ Klune. The first book is The House in the Cerulean Sea. If you're not familiar with this story, The House in the Cerulean Sea is an enchanting love story about the profound experience of discovering an unlikely family in an unexpected place. The second book is Under The Whispering Door. This book is an uplifting story about a life spent at the office and a death spent building a home. Again, the winner receives both books!

photo of books for raffle Photo by Danielle Sawat (permission granted for use in this post)

All money earned from the book raffle goes to Colors+ Youth Center. This local nonprofit is a youth-centered youth center that is serving LGBTQ+ youth, allies, and families. Colors+ Youth Center is overseen and run by mental health professionals, operating Colors+ Youth Center welcomes youth from anywhere in the state to visit the center or participate in the programs virtually.

If you've never visited Shelf Life book store before, get ready for an incredible experience.

While the store is small in size, the selection is great. When you browse the shelves, you’ll find most non-fiction such as history, science, biographies and memoirs. If you’re a fan of fiction, you’ll discover sci-fi, fantasy, mixed historical, romance, humor and an entire bookshelf with books-turned-silverscreen.

Shelf Life book store is located in downtown Cuyahoga Falls at 2115 Front Street, Suite L. The store features lightly used books for just $1 and new books from authors in the Akron area. For more information, visit Shelf Life's website here.