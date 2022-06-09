(Opinion) Here's How To Fix Traffic In Los Angeles

photo of cars in traffic jam Photo by Randy Lisciarielli (Unsplash)

In Los Angeles County more than 150,000 people now spend 90 minutes or longer commuting to work in each direction. That's more than three hours per day getting to and from work. That comes out to approximately 60 hours of additional car time each month.

The traffic problem has been solved by mathematicians. The real challenge now is getting cities such as Los Angeles to implement the solutions to the problem. Let's take a look at how to improve traffic jams and congestion on the roadways.

First, place all drivers on the same navigation system. When more than one navigation system is used, that only makes traffic jams worse. Cars can only be efficiently rerouted if instructions come from one source.

Second, less parking on the street. The reason for is many streets are too narrow and cannot be widened physically. Less on-street parking means easier, more efficient navigation.

Third, better public transportation. Although this is quite obvious, public transportation is more efficient than individuals driving their own vehicles. Public transportation could come in a variety of ways: buses, shuttles, trains, subways, etc.

Carpool with co-workers or friends whenever possible. If you carpool with just three co-workers or friends that means one vehicle is on the road instead of four. Now imagine what would happen if this is implemented company-wide.

What do you think about traffic in Los Angeles? Do you think that we could implement these strategies to improve the flow of traffic?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.