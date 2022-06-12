Go here for the best burger in the Akron area

Photo of cheeseburger on plate Photo by Eliv Sonas Aceron (Unsplash)

If you've ever wondered where you can find the best burger in town, I have the answer. It's not Swenson's. It's not Bob's. It's actually something you'll find at a newer restaurant: The Farmer's Rail.

If you've never been to The Farmer's Rail, it is a specialty shop like no other. There are about six wooden tables inside. You order at the bar that also has a few stools. The other half of the store is a grocery store that has meat and desserts and other items for sale. Inside the shop, it is bright inside and has a nice vibe. I have a feeling most of their business is from other businesses stepping in for lunch and then some folks getting food during the weekend.

Back to the details about the amazing TFR Burger. I've ordered this burger several times and it is consistently amazing. The TFR burger features two Brunty Farms ground beef patties, American cheese, a house pickle, caramelized onions, house burger sauce, a brioche bun, and a side of farm crisps (really potato chips) all for only twelve dollars. In all honesty, it really is like a high-quality Galley Boy minus the olive and the sugary meat you find at Swenson's.

I highly recommend visiting The Farmer's Rail to try the TFR burger. You won't be disappointed! For more information, you can visit the Farmer's Rail website here. There are also a couple other locations too. I recommend the location in Cuyahoga Falls.

Let me know your thoughts!

If you have other locations that you love and consider to be the best burger in the Akron area, please share those in the comments below. Thanks!