Ohio could be seeing $7 gas

Photo of man pumping gas Photo by Erik Mclean (Unsplash)

Currently, at time of publishing, the average gas price in Ohio is at $5.03 per gallon, which is just a few cents higher than the national average gas price of $5.01. According to AAA Gas Prices, the price in Cleveland/Cuyahoga county has an average price of $5.06.

Why These Price Surges Are Happening

As more people are going on summer vacations and trips, that means there will be more demand for gas. Approximately 90 percent of summer trips are made using motor vehicles. In addition to this surge in demand for fuel, supply is currently down by 9.6%. (source)

When demand is up and supply is down, it's no surprise that this combination means more pain for customers when they fill up at the pump.

And costs are rising all over, not just in Ohio. Here is what Gas Buddy has to say about gas prices.

"After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon.” said Patrick De Haan of Gas Buddy.

Gas prices are based on estimates which are very volatile. The entire country has been affected by price increases for fuel. So, as prices continue to rise, Ohio could see gas prices rising to $7 or more per gallon.

Some Good News For The Long-Term

The good news is that it seems that hope is in sight, as time passes. Once summer demasimmers down, prices will likely start to move less. In addition, a lot of the price fluctuation depends on the war in Ukraine too. (source)

What do you think about gas prices? Is there anything that we can do as consumers about these price increases?

