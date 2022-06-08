House Democrat wants a bill that raises the price of AR-15s to over $20,000

Photo of the Capitol in Washington DC Photo by Harold Mendoza

If you want to own an AR-15 and don't already have one, it is very possible that the price could be increasing exponentially if House Representative Don Beyer of Virginia has his way. Bayer is a member of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee.

Beyer wants to impose a 1,000% excise tax on AR-15 rifles. (source)

AR-15s currently cost between $850 to $2,000, according to this gun price guide. If Rep. Beyer gets his way, a 1,000% tax on the weapons would add $8,500 to $20,000 to the final sales prices. Beyer says that he thinks this price increase would probably keep them out of reach from many younger Americans.

Why the focus on the AR-15?

The AR-15 was banned by President Clinton back in 1994 when he signed an assault weapons ban. The ban lasted for ten years and once it was over, sales of the AR-15 have dramatically increased. (source)

The rifle is very popular with shooters because it is lightweight, has low recoil and accurate even with open sights. It’s also easy to clean and maintain. (source)

Here is more more information about AR-15s here in this video by 60 Minutes.

