Woman moves to Iowa from California and is shocked by cultural differences

A woman moved from California to Iowa and was shocked by the cultural differences. The following video was posted by Katie Bishop on TikTok.

In the video, Bishop mentioned one of the biggest surprises being how friendly Idaho residents are compared to individuals in California. She mentions that this makes sense because the stores and facilities are the same size as those in California but the workers are not as overworked because of the lower population.

In addition to the lower population, the cost of living is much lower in Iowa. According to Numbeo, the estimated monthly costs for a single person are $1,000.25 without rent. Even with rent for a bedroom apartment, you're looking at around $2,000 per month in living expenses. (source) On average, the cost of rent in Des Moines is 65.75% lower than in Los Angeles.

For example, there are approximately 3.8 million people living in Los Angeles, according to the statistics shared by the US Census Bureau. In Iowa, the largest city is Des Moines with approximately 212,000 residents. (source) Just looking at those numbers is enough to see why someone moving from one place to another would be blown away by many fewer individuals are in Iowa.

What do you think about the cultural differences between Iowa and the rest of the country?

