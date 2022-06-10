Biden spending 3.5 billion to remove carbon From air

Photo of President Joe Biden Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons)

What if we could simply remove carbon dioxide from the air? Would that help slow global warming?

That's exactly what the United States Federal government is aiming to do as the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently released a Notice of Intent (NOI) to fund the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s $3.5 billion program.

This specific program plans to capture and store carbon dioxide (CO2) pollution directly from the air.

In theory, when carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere, the air will be cleaner, which is important for the US to meet the Paris Agreement’s climate targets, according to a major report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

“President Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act so that the U.S. can take ownership of its clean energy independence,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.

There are currently 19 direct air capture (DAC) plants operating worldwide, which capture more than 0.01 Mt (metric ton) CO2/year, and a 1Mt CO2/year capture plant is in advanced development in the United States. (source)

How Much Is A Metric Ton of Carbon Dioxide?

If you're like me, you're probably wondering how much a metric ton of carbon dioxide really is. Imagine a cube that is 27 feet tall, wide, and long. If you're having a hard time picturing that, just imagine a cube approximately as tall, wide, and long as a telephone pole. Now fill that up. That’s how much space it would take to hold a metric ton of CO2. The plant that is in construction would be able to capture that much CO2 per year.

