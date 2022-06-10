Kentucky facing food problems, inflation

Woman shopping in store Photo by Martijn Baudoin (Unsplash)

You're feeling the pain of higher prices every time you reach for your wallet, aren't you?

The unadjusted rate for inflation is currently sitting around 8.3% in the United States according to Statista for the month of April, and this number is only likely to get higher over the summer.

Kentucky Food Costs Causing Problems

A family of four spends $8,467 on average per month on food in Kentucky. That breaks down to around $700 per month. When it comes to record-high inflation, you feel the pain every time you go to the store. You could easily spend double that amount per month on food now. Not to mention, many foods are simply not available due to supply chain issues.

Here is a short video sharing more about this specific problem.

Gas Prices Climbing Higher Too

As you know, gas prices continue to go up as well. Kentucky is currently sitting at an average of $4.72 right now. With gas prices going up and summer getting ready to start, we are all in for a harsh reality for summer vacations (or the lack thereof due to costs). Even if you aren’t going anywhere, you will still be paying more for a gas tank than the current barrel of oil next time you are at the pump.

What You Can Do Now

Start taking a long, hard look at your actual expenses. Cut costs where you can. Consider selling items you don't need to bring in additional income. Find new opportunities to bring in additional income, such as promotions or even starting your own business if you want. There are many opportunities out there; just go pursue the ones that make sense to you.

Do you have any ideas or thoughts you'd like to share? Feel free to share in the comments.

