Two free, fun outdoor activities to try near Akron

Two hikers on trail Photo by David Marcu (Unsplash)

As we're into June now and the weather is warm, it's time to do something fun! Who says you have to spend a penny to have some fun near Akron? The truth is, you can have a blast outside for absolutely nothing.

So in this post, I'll be sharing with you two enjoyable things to do where you won't even spend a dime.

Stop By The F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm

If you've never heard of it, the F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm has a fantastic visitor center, a butterfly exhibit, several ponds, and more. There are also some fantastic hiking trails, including the .6 mile Cherry Lane Trail .9 Fernwood Loop, and 1.4 mile Seneca Trail.

There is also an herb and rock garden with some beautiful fountains, here's a sneak preview of it in the following video.

Keep an eye out and you'll probably see a few turtles basking in the sun or peaking up through the water. It's a great place to spend the day. Take a picnic basket or a lunch and you're sure to find a fantastic place to enjoy a meal with family or friends. You'll find the nature realm at 1828 Smith Rd. in Akron. For more information visit the website here.

Visit Brandywine Falls

Brandywine Falls is by far the most popular waterfall in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. This waterfall features a 65-foot drop, and is an amazing location to take some fantastic photos. The Brandywine Falls parking area serves both the Summit Metroparks Bike and Hike Trail and Brandywine Falls, making it a very busy location.

Here's a sneak preview of the beauty you'll find at Brandywine Falls in the following video.

It's probably wise to visit during the week as opposed to during the weekends, if possible. Again, both of these attractions are free for you to enjoy.

Have you visited these locations before?

Do you have another fun, free, outdoor location that you recommend?

Please feel free to share in the comments.