Study Finds Traffic Noise Can Affect The Development of Children

child in classroom

Have you ever wondered if a child's development and ability to grow is affected by noise levels? If a child goes to school at a location that has a lot of road traffic noise, does it affect their ability to develop? A recent study was just released on this topic.

The study, was just published on Thursday in PLoS Medicine. The study concluded that that the progression of working memory, complex working memory and levels of attention over the course of a year was developed slower in students that went to schools that had louder noise levels.

Meaning that more time, energy, and attention is required based on the noise levels in the learning environment.

According to the study, the children had exposure to road traffic noise at school, but not at home. The result was these children had a slower development of working memory, complex working memory, and attention.

Let's take this even further. So, what happens if we were to compare how noise affects the learning and development of children versus adults?

Adults Vs. Children in Noisy Environments

Another study by the National Institute of Medicine concluded that children are much more impaired than adults by noise in tasks involving speech perception and listening comprehension. In other words, children are more affected by noise than adults, especially when learning.

What do you think about this study? Did it surprise you?

