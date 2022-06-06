Hundreds of Dollars Now Available to Connecticut Families With Child Tax Rebate

money in hands of woman Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan

How does an additional $250 sound right now? That's the amount you'll receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a child tax rebate, if you meet the requirements.

Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child, which is capped at three children for a total of $750.

To be sure that you get the money you deserve, it is best to apply online for the child tax rebate on the state website. Just click here and it will take you right to the application.

The requirements are very simple. First, you must be a resident of Connecticut. Second, you need to have at least one child who is listed as a dependent on your 2021 tax return that is under the age of 18 years old.

There are also some very specific income thresholds to consider from the state:

Single or married filing separately must make $100,000 or less

Head of Household must make $169,000 or less

Married filing jointly filers have to make $200,000 or less.

If you don't meet all three requirements for residency, age, and income levels, you are not eligible to receive the child tax rebate.

How To Apply For the Child Tax Rebate

To apply for the Child Tax Rebate, just visit this state of Connecticut webpage and click on “2022 CT Child Tax Rebate” and applications must be submitted by July 31.​

It is important to note that even if you owe taxes to the state of Connecticut, you'll still be able to get this tax rebate.

