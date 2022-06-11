New Water Restrictions For 6 Million People in California

water in hand Photo by Padma Hazarika (Unsplash)

If you're thinking about watering your lawn or even playing in the sprinkler, you need to read this before stepping outside.

Water restrictions are going into effect for approximately 6 million people in California.

These restrictions are going into effect because of the three years of drought in the state. Restrictions will vary by specific location, but most consist of limiting outdoor watering to one or two days a week or implementing water budgets for residents.

“People need to take these restrictions seriously. There is not enough SWP water coming from Northern California this year to meet normal demands. So we must do everything we can to lower our use and stretch this limited supply,” Metropolitan general manager Adel Hagekhalil said.

The following cities and communities are dependent on water from the State Water Project as of late May 2022. If where you live is on the following list, please contact your local water agency for more details.

• Agoura Hills

• Arcadia

• Claremont

• Covina

• Culver City (area serviced by LADWP)

• Duarte

• Los Angeles

For the entire list, please click here.

In Los Angeles, odd addresses will only be allowed to water their lawns on Mondays and Fridays. Even addresses may water on Thursdays and Sundays, before 9 a.m. or after 4 p.m.

For more information, please view this press release from the State Water Project.

What do you think about these restrictions? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

If you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.