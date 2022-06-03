The richest person in Chicago

photo of Chicago skyline Photo by Pedro Lastra (Unsplash)

This is Ken Griffin. He is the richest individual not only in Chicago but also in the state of Illinois. Ken Griffin is the founder and CEO of Citadel.

Photo of Ken Griffin Photo by Paul Elledge, CC BY-SA 4.0 Wikimedia

Griffin has a total net worth of $16 billion making him the first richest person in Illinois and 45th richest person in America.

Humble Beginnings

Ken Griffin began started trading while he lived in his dorm at Harvard University. His only tools were a a telephone, a fax machine, and a PC. Griffin was very motivated and soon caught the attention of the co-founder of Hedge Funds, Frank Meyer. This opportunity led him to establish Citadel in 1990. Citadel now has revenue of over $7 billion last year.

Philanthropy By Griffin

During the COVID-19 crisis, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin donated around $45 million to a variety of community initiatives in Miami and Chicago. For example, Griffin recently donated $5 million to Miami to prepare for disasters such as hurricanes. Griffin has donated $1 billion to charities throughout his lifetime.

Griffin May Be Soon Moving Out Of Chicago

Griffin’s businesses are currently located on South Dearborn Street near Willis Tower and Millennium park in downtown Chicago. Sadly, downtown shootings are on rise, up 220% in 2021. That is the largest spike in years.

“We’re getting to the point that if things don’t change, we’re gone,” Griffin said, "things are not changing."

Griffin has long said that he would consider relocating the firm as he is frustrated with the violence and the political leadership in Illinois. Griffin says that crime is not getting better in the city.

