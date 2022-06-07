Nashville cost of living continues to rise while income levels are not

man holding empty wallet Photo by Emil Kalibradov on Unsplash

Nashville is facing a very serious problem. Housing prices have more than doubled over the past ten years, in part due to over 400,000 new residents moving to the area. Currently, the median home cost in Nashville is over $341,000. And even that information is not really very accurate as any homes under $700,000 have many offers, according to Realtor Shane Tallant.

Other expenses such as groceries, utilities, and transportation are estimated to be $3,879 for a family of four people, according to Numbeo.And don't forget that Nashville also has a sales tax rate of 9.25%. In some areas, such as Murfreesboro, the sales tax is even higher at 9.75%

Clearly, the Nashville area has become a very expensive place to live.

Nashville, We Have A Problem

The math doesn't add up. The average income of a Nashville resident is $27,798 per year, and the median household income is $46,758. How does one afford a house that costs over 300K when making 46K per year? Quite simply, they cannot make these numbers work. The average individual is going to have a tough time just paying expenses before rent or a mortgage.

And this problem is only getting worse as costs keep going up across the board.

