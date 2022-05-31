Cost Of Living and Rent in Florida Continue to Soar

empty wallet held by man Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya (Unsplash)

The cost of living in Florida continues to rise to new heights. In fact, in late May, Realtor.com released its annual rental report for April. It showed that rent in Miami was up 54.8% from April of last year. Orlando (32.9%) and Tampa (27.8%) followed close behind.

The report also shared that rent increases are most pronounced in Sun Belt metros (Florida) where housing demand from outsiders is growing faster than the supply of rental units that have been built.

But, as you know, rent is just one part of the equation. What about the other costs of living?

A Look At the Bigger Picture

Let's look at overall expenses too. For a family of four in Miami, the estimated monthly costs are $4,050.62 without rent according to Numbeo. As rent has went up an average of 54.8% in Miami, it is clear that prices are rising very fast in Miami.

When you include the median average of $3,150 for a 2-bedroom rental in Miami from the April Realtor.com report, that means on average the monthly estimated costs are approximately $7,200 to live in Miami. The average salary after taxes is $4,334.45 in Miami. Clearly, these numbers don't add up. Expenses of over $7,000 and a salary of approximately $4,300 means that Miami is becoming too expensive to live in for many residents.

What about other areas in Florida? Let's look at Orlando. With an average rent of $2,190 and average expenses of $3,376, that means expenses are approximately $5,466. The average salary after taxes in Orlando $4,716. While the gap between income and expenses is not as large as Miami, the numbers don't add up for many Orlando residents either.

This elderly couple shared how they moved to Florida and saw their rent go up 50%. Here is more of their story from ABC Action News.

As costs continue to rise, Florida truly is becoming one of the most expensive places to live.

What do you think? Do you agree or disagree? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

