Kindness in Action: Online Campaign for Family in Texas Tragedy Reaches $2.7 Million

An online fundraiser for the children of Irma Garcia, a beloved schoolteacher killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, and Joe Garcia, her husband, who died of a heart attack two days later, has raised more than $2.7 million dollars.

The most incredible part is that this initial GoFundMe campaign was for $10,000 for various family expenses.

"Irma was a wife, a mother of 4, a cousin, a sister a daughter, an aunt and a wonderful person. She would literally do anything for anybody......no questions asked," Debra Austin, her cousin, wrote on the GoFundMe campaign she created. "She loved her classroom kids and died trying to protect them."

Garcia had worked as a teacher for 23 years, according to her school biography page. She was killed on Tuesday. Her husband Joe died two days later from a heart attack.

After receiving the great response for the campaign, Debra Austin said, "I would like to thank all the donors worldwide that have contributed to these wonderful kids. The prayers and love and support you have sent are so very much appreciated and needed as they continue their journey through life without their mother and father."

If you would like to donate to the campaign or to others affected by the tragedy last week, you can do so here.

You can contribute to the school as the Robb Elementary Memorial Fund An account has been opened at First State Bank of Uvalde for the families of Robb Elementary. If you would like to donate, you can do so at any FSB branch. Make all checks payable to the "Robb School Memorial Fund" Please mail checks to: 200 E Nopal St. Uvalde, TX 78801 For Zelle Donations: robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com

