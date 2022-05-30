Over A Million Travelers Expected This Weekend in Chicago

Photo of airplane landing Photo by Emanu (Unsplash)

Thinking about traveling soon? You're not alone as the Chicago airport community is poised to welcome more than 1.4 million travelers to the O’Hare and Midway International Airports between Thursday, May 26, and Tuesday, May 31, based on projections from airline carriers. O’Hare is expecting an increase of 47.4% over the same period last year, while Midway anticipates a 5% increase.

"For the first summer in three years, Chicago can comfortably welcome millions of visitors from around the globe to the quintessential events that define our city. Visitors and residents alike can take part in street festivals, parades, concerts, beach parties, ball games and more all season long," said, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot

So, When Shouldn't You Travel?

Speaking on the CBS Evening News, Roger Dow of the U.S. Travel Association shared that the busiest travel days of the year are "on Fridays during June, July and August." Summer is the busiest travel season, and weekends are the days most in demand. Put the two together, add the occasional weather delay and you have the perfect recipe for a bad travel day. So it is wise to try to travel on another day.

Of course the other busiest days are holidays, such as Christmas, New Year's Eve, Spring Break, and Easter are wise to avoid whenever possible.

