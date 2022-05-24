More Stimulus Money Could Come To Missouri

photo of money in hands Photo by Igal Ness (Unsplash)

While most options for federal funding have went away, it seems there are some new options coming to the table for Missouri residents. For example, a plan that would give $500 to individuals and $1,000 to families was recently proposed by the Missouri state Senate. The plan’s primary objective is to enable residents to cope with the high rate of inflation that has skewered the finances of low-income families.

More Opportunities For State-Funded Options

A new website, moarpa.mo.gov, was created to give visitors the opportunity to learn about how ARPA State Fiscal Recovery Funds are being spent in Missouri. The website also provides information on how Missouri organizations, non-profits, municipalities, businesses, communities, and other entities can apply for the State’s ARPA funds. For example, you can find information about small business grants, non-profit grants, public safety grants and much more on the website.

“We want to use this historic funding to make responsible investments that best serve Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “This website provides a one-stop resource where you can see how these funds are being spent and also how to apply for funding. We owe it to the people of Missouri to be transparent in our spending efforts and ensure these funds are used in the most effective ways possible.”

