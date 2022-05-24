Money Being Sent To Maine Residents In Early June

hand giving dollar bills Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan (Unsplash)

If you are struggling to pay your bills right now, you will likely find this information to be very encouraging. Why?

A one-time payment of $850 per person, which is being funded by the state of Maine's surplus is scheduled to be delivered by mail starting June 1 to the address you used on your 2021 Maine tax return.

If you're thinking you'll just owe this money to the state, here's some great news for you: taxpayers are eligible for the payment regardless of whether they owe income tax to the state.

Here's a bit of the background for these checks. Governor Janet Mills signed a supplemental budget to authorize direct relief payments of $850 for taxpayers in Maine. There are only two simple rules that apply to this payment. The first requirement is that you must be a full-time resident. The second requirement is that you must have a federal adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 ($150,000 if filing as head of household and $200,000 for couples filing jointly).

If you meet those two qualifications, then you are eligible for this payment from the state. Couples filing jointly will receive one relief check per taxpayer for a total of $1,700. The checks are coming in the next few weeks in early June.

Residents who did not file a state tax return for 2021 can file through Oct. 31 to claim their payment. If you have any questions about this payment, please refer to this page on the state website.

