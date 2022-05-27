Early Reviews Are In For Arby's New Burger

Arby's has entered the fast food burger competition. Arby's is known for its roast beef, so this is a big move adding a hamburger to its menu for the first time in its nearly 60-year history.

Arby's announced Monday it's adding the "Wagyu Steakhouse Burger," which costs $5.99, as a limited-time offering beginning Monday through July 31. According to Arby's, this burger is made with Wagyu beef, cooked medium-well with a hint of pink. It is available for a limited time only at participating U.S. locations while supplies last. Made with a blend of Wagyu and ground beef.

So what are customers thinking about this burger?

Timothy James says that this burger is "hands down the best fast food burger I've ever had. It's onw of the best burgers I've ever had, period."

Slade Lee says, "Why did Arby's make a good fast food burger? I'm shocked."

Of course, not all reviews are as positive. Mike D said this as a response to the first tweet above. "You are seriously full of toss. this was hands down one of the worst cheeseburgers i have ever had in my life."

Perhaps this menu item is going to have some fans and critics.

What do you think about this move by Arby's? Would you try this burger for the $5.99 price tag?

